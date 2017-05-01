Despite 'Unusual' Sunshine, Moscow is on the Verge of Freezing

The "unusual" May sunshine in Moscow will pack its bags and leave residents broken-hearted by Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported May 1. And if you live in the capital’s suburbs, you’re in for a Friday freeze.



“The [current] temperatures correspond with a July average”, said Roman Vilfand, the director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center. “But on Wednesday, we’re in for a cold start.”

According to Vilfand, the unusually warm and dry air came to Moscow from East Asia and will be replaced by a humid air mass from the north. As a result, Moscow temperatures will drop this week. Heavy rain is not expected, but its likelihood will increase after Wednesday thanks to cloud variations.

On Friday evening, the region’s northern suburbs are expected to frost over, with temperatures dropping to -2 degrees. Daytime temperatures will remain at around 11 to 13 degrees.

“People shouldn’t be surprised since May frosts are a typical phenomenon,” Vilfand said.