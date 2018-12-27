Deripaska Loses Free Bus Ride Privileges

Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska is getting the squeeze from practically every side this year.

The latest to impose tough penalties on the billionaire is the Siberian factory town of Sayanogorsk, which decided to strip its honorary citizens, including Deripaska, of special privileges. Before the restrictions, the honorary residents enjoyed free utilities and public transportation.

“This is a necessary measure,” local deputy Sergei Borisov told Interfax Wednesday, citing the budgetary constraints the town will face in 2019. “No one wants to encroach on our honorary citizens.”