Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

Feb 23, 2017 — 16:23
— Update: 16:23

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

Feb 23, 2017 — 16:23
— Update: 16:23
Sergey Ponomarev / AP

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has seized the occasion of a military holiday to congratulate Russia's allies. Unfortunately, countries like China, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Belarus will be disappointed.

"Russia has three allies," Rogozin wrote on Twitter. "They are the army, the navy, and the military-industrial complex"

Though seemingly outlandish, the comment is par for the course for Rogozin. The deputy prime minister is known for his ultra-patriotic views — he previously chaired the nationalist Rodina [motherland] party — and his professional portfolio includes managing Russia's defense industry. 

Ragozin followed his comment with another characteristic tweet — this time about NASA's discovery of three planets potentially suitable for life. "They're actively searching for a place to hide from us," he wrote.

February 23 is a public holiday in Russia, devoted to "defenders of the fatherland." Introduced in 2002, the holiday was created to replace the Soviet Union's Red Army Day. As such, it serves as both a holiday celebrating soldiers and men in general. 

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

