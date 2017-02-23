Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has seized the occasion of a military holiday to congratulate Russia's allies. Unfortunately, countries like China, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Belarus will be disappointed. "Russia has three allies," Rogozin wrote on Twitter. "They are the army, the navy, and the military-industrial complex"

У России три союзника - армия, ВМФ и #ОПК. Поздравляю наших верных союзников с Днём защитника Отечества! Особая моя благодарность ветеранам! — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) February 23, 2017

Though seemingly outlandish, the comment is par for the course for Rogozin. The deputy prime minister is known for his ultra-patriotic views — he previously chaired the nationalist Rodina [motherland] party — and his professional portfolio includes managing Russia's defense industry. Ragozin followed his comment with another characteristic tweet — this time about NASA's discovery of three planets potentially suitable for life. "They're actively searching for a place to hide from us," he wrote.

НАСА обнаружило три предположительно пригодных для жизни экзопланеты https://t.co/6UwuE4A4z2

Усиленно ищут, куда им от нас свалить) — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) February 23, 2017