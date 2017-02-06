Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke
1 hour ago
Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase anything other than vital necessities.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more
In Black and White: Russia Before the Fall of the Empire
3 days agoRussian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more