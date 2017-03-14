Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
34 minutes ago Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
1 hour ago Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
2 hours ago Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center
Meanwhile…
Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram
Russia
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
Russia
Suck It Up, Foreign Agent
Russia
Remembering the USSR's Most Iconic WWII Photos
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
34 minutes ago Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
1 hour ago Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
2 hours ago Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

March 14, 2017 — 15:18
— Update: 15:43

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

March 14, 2017 — 15:18
— Update: 15:43
Max Pixel

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has denied allegations that Russian special forces have deployed to Egypt in a bid assert the Kremlin's growing influence over neighboring Libya.

Reports that troops had been sent to an airbase in Sidi Barrani in Eygpt, approximately 95 kilometers from the Libyan border, were quickly dismissed by Russian politicians and Defense Ministry representatives.

“There are no Russian troops in Sidi-Barrani [in Egypt] at all,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday. “This is not the first year that such bogus stories from anonymous sources have entertained the public.”

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairperson of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, also denied the reports, dismissing the allegations as "fake news."

“Russia hasn't done anything,” he said. “The Ministry of Defense has not confirmed anything. This is fake news, no attention should even be paid to it.”

U.S. and Egyptian sources who confirmed the deployment to the Reuters news agency said the move was likely in an effort to bolster Kremlin-backed Libyan general Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have struggled to maintain their hold over the Libya’s primary oil ports.

Haftar, who operates in eastern Libya, is opposed to the UN-backed government in Tripoli. His troops initially wrested control of Libya’s Oil Crescent — a series of strategically important oil fields and refineries — from rebel factions in September. He later lost the area to Islamist rebels, and has visited Russian officials periodically to ask for military assistance in his campaign.

Egyptian sources, who declined to comment on the Russians’ mission in Egypt, told Reuters they had spotted a more than 20 members of Russian special forces, as well as a number of drones, approximately 100 kilometers from the border with Libya.

Read More: Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East

The reports follow other allegations of Russian military involvement in the war-torn north African country. The head of Russian private security firm RSB-Group confirmed to Reuters on March 10 that "several-dozen" of its contractors had operated in a region of Libya under Haftar’s control. He said that their mission had been completed last month.

Last month, Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft signed a politically important exploration and deal with Libya’s National Oil Corporation, a move that analysts say will strengthen Russia’s political economic foothold in Libya.

Russia’s overtures in Libya — and its increased influence over other Arab countries including Syria — has also concerned U.S. officials.

Speaking to the U.S. Senate’s foreign relations committee on last Thursday, the chief of the Pentagon’s Africa command said that Russia was trying to undermine Western influence in Libya in the same way it had done in Syria.

“Russia is trying to exert influence on the ultimate decision of who and what entity becomes in charge of the government inside Libya,” General Thomas D. Waldhauser said.

Related
Russia
Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports
Russia
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
Russia
Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

34 minutes ago

The Moscow city court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in support of the Justice Ministry’s decision to add independent pollster the Levada Center to Russia’s federal registry of “foreign agents.”

1 hour ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

2 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

3 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

4 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

7 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

8 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

1 hour ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

2 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

3 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

1 hour ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

2 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

3 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Concert

Russian National Orchestra, conductor Yury Tkachenko

Tue. Mar. 14 Fri. Mar. 24
Rachmaninov Concert Hall
07:00 p.m.

Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 (From the New World). Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 2. Soloist Alexei Bruni. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

2 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

3 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

6 hours ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Slower Internet for Google

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
6 hours ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

1 day ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

4 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

7 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

8 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

7 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

7 hours ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

7 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

7 hours ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

7 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

7 hours ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, ...

1 day ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure ...

19 hours ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

23 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

1 day ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

1 day ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

1 day ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

1 day ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

Tue. Mar. 14

More events
Dreamworks Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Strider Opera
Silence Cinema
The Legends of Georgia Dance

19 hours ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

23 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

1 day ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

1 day ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

1 day ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

1 day ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

4 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

7 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

8 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

1 day ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of ...

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

1 day ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod ...

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

1 day ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Dance

Theoretical Model of Absolute Freedom

Golden Mask Festival

Fri. Apr. 07 Fri. Apr. 07
Meyerhold Center
06:00 p.m.

Olga Pona’s staging for the Chelyabinsk Theater of Contemporary Dance. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil ...

Most Read

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Slower Internet for Google

Moscow: News and Openings

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+