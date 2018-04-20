News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 20 2018 - 19:04
By Reuters

Democratic Party Sues Russia, Trump Campaign for Allegedly Disrupting 2016 Election

Kremlin Press Service

The Democratic Party sued Russia, President Donald Trump's campaign and WikiLeaks on Friday, charging that they conspired to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a court filing showed.

The party alleges in the federal lawsuit in Manhattan that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and tilt the election to Trump by hacking Democratic Party computers.

The lawsuit also names Donald Trump Jr., Trump associate Roger Stone and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump's campaign "gleefully welcomed Russia's help" in the 2016 election.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has repeatedly denied his campaign colluded with Russia. Russia has denied meddling in the election.

The Republican National Committee, the Trump campaign, Trump campaign manager Michael Glassner, WikiLeaks, Stone and attorneys for Donald Trump Jr., former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Manafort associate Rick Gates and former campaign aide George Papadopoulous also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, should it go forward, seems likely to help keep the spotlight on the issue of Russian election interference and possible collusion by the Trump campaign. Both are being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Through the process of legal discovery, lawyers for the Democratic Party could force the defendants to produce documents bearing on the collusion issue.

