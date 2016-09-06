Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.

1 hour ago
A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo using the decapitated carcass of a goat.
23 hours agoMoscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.
23 hours agoMoscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.
1 day ago
1 day ago
22 hours agoRosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
22 hours agoRosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
18 hours agoRussian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links