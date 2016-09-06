Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
33 minutes ago Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.
2 hours ago VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal
15 hours ago Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum
World
Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin
World
Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'
World
Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
World
Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.

Sep. 06 2016 — 12:34
— Update: 13:07

Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.

Sep. 06 2016 — 12:34
— Update: 13:07

American airline Delta has suspended direct flights to Russia until the end of the year.

Delta's general representative in Russia, Leonid Tarasov, made the announcement Tuesday following earlier reports that Delta had completely withdrawn from the Russian market.

Speaking in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station, Tarasov said that the move was due to an expected drop in demand during the winter season.

The American airline’s last flight out of Russia this year will take off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Tuesday. Customers will now only be able to travel to the United States with Delta with a KLM or Air France flight via Amsterdam or Paris respectively.

Russian carrier Aeroflot will continue to fly directly between the two countries, with daily flights between Moscow and New York.

Delta operates in 96 countries, and is considered the world’s largest airline based on the size of its fleet, passenger volume, and number of destinations.

Related
World
German Budget Airline Eurowings to Leave Russian Market
Russia
'Dismal' Losses Continue for Russia’s Airlines
Business
Russian Official Says Crimea to Get Its Own Airline in 2016
Business
Air Berlin to Stop Flights to Russia
Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

1 hour ago

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo using the decapitated carcass of a goat.

2 hours ago

VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

15 hours ago

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

17 hours ago

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

18 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

19 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

19 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

24 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment ...

24 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment ...

24 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

15 hours ago

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

17 hours ago

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

2 hours ago

VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

15 hours ago

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

17 hours ago

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
3 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
3 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — 5 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

15 hours ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

15 hours ago

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

15 hours ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

15 hours ago

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

15 hours ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

15 hours ago

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
1 day, 2 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

18 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

19 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

19 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

see more

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s ...

1 day ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by ...

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

New issue — 5 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

1 day ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional ...

1 day ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s new Zenit Arena, the flagship site for Russia’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Some 1 billion rubles, ($15.3 million) allocated to seven hospitals and clinics, were also siphoned off.

1 day ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s new Zenit Arena, the flagship site for Russia’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Some 1 billion rubles, ($15.3 million) allocated to seven hospitals and clinics, were also siphoned off.

22 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat has proposed making participation in the National Population Census compulsory, the Kommersant newspaper ...

1 day ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in ...

22 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat has proposed making participation in the National Population Census compulsory, the Kommersant newspaper ...

1 day ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in ...

18 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
Russia's Federal Investigative Committee has officially announced the arrest of two top executives connected with the Renova Group. ...

19 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram
On Instagram, locals in Primorye have been sharing stunning images and videos from on the ground after Typhoon ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
3 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

1 day ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

3 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

3 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

3 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

3 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

3 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. ...
Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings ...
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
1 day ago
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted ...

Most Read

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+