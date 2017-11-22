News
Defense Companies Should Be Prepared to Increase Military Production, Putin Says

Nov 22, 2017 — 17:37
— Update: 17:37

Defense Companies Should Be Prepared to Increase Military Production, Putin Says

Nov 22, 2017 — 17:37
— Update: 17:37
Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that large Russian businesses should be ready to increase production of military products and services.

Speaking at a meeting in Sochi about the Zapad 2017 military exercises in September, Putin told Defense Ministry officials and leaders in the arms industry that businesses should be prepared to increase production.

Read more: Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

“The ability of the economy to rapidly increase the volume of defense products and services at the right time is one of the most important conditions for ensuring the security of the state,” he said.

Putin reminded attendants that in 2015 they “discussed the topic in detail.”

“Instructions were given to modernize production facilities, build up reserves of material and technical resources, and ensure the transportation of troops,” he said.

