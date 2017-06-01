Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

Russia
June 1, 2017 — 15:45
June 1, 2017 — 15:45
Candles are placed around a photo of the crashed Tu-154 in memory of victims of the crashed plane in the center of Sochi, Russia, Dec. 25, 2016. Viktor Klyushin / AP

The December 25 plane crash which killed 92 people, including members of Russia's renowned Red Army Choir, was caused by human error, a new report has found.

 In a statement released on Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the crash was caused by "pilot disorientation," the TASS news agency reported.

An investigative committee made up Defence and Transport Ministry officials, as well as experts from the aircraft's manufacturer, found no evidence of "external factors" which could have influenced the crash, such as overloading or problems fuelling before launch.

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

The TU-154 airplane lost radar contact two minutes after take-off from Sochi airport on Christmas Day 2017. All 8 crew members and 84 passengers were killed when the plane crashed into the Black Sea.

The flight had been bound for Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria, where 64 members of the Red Army Choir were due to perform at New Year's concert.

Russian servicemen and journalists from NTV, Channel One and Zvezda were also onboard the plane at the time of the crash. 

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ...

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ...

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ...

Opera

The Tsar’s Bride

Thu. Jun. 01 Mon. Aug. 28
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s tragic opera about love and vengeance staged by Yury Grymov. Read more

Read more

22 hours ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
22 hours ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to leave.

Print edition — today

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

an hour ago
June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

New issue — today

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
6 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink ...

Thu. Jun. 01

More events
22 hours ago
Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago
From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the ...

Gig

Chyortovo Koleso Inzhenera Ferrisa

Sun. Jun. 25 Sun. Jun. 25
Les
06:00 p.m.

indie clash from St. Petersburg Read more

Read more

