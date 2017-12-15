Ded Moroz Says He Will Not Run For President

The Russian version of Santa Claus announced on Friday that he will not be running for president in the 2018 elections. Ded Moroz, or Father Frost, is a key figure in Russia’s New Year’s celebrations. The announcement came during his annual press conference to celebrate the approaching new year.

An NPR correspondent who attended the press conference tweeted Ded Moroz’s announcement. It will have surely brought relief to the 23 candidates who have already announced their candidacies in next year’s presidential elections, which were formally set today for March 18.



Breaking from Moscow: At annual press conference, Father Frost says he won’t run for president, has good relations with Santa Claus, wishes Americans Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/vyCxLwCqk5 — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) December 15, 2017