Ded Moroz Says He Will Not Run For President

Dec 15, 2017 — 14:15
— Update: 14:15
Ded Moroz / Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The Russian version of Santa Claus announced on Friday that he will not be running for president in the 2018 elections. 

Ded Moroz, or Father Frost, is a key figure in Russia’s New Year’s celebrations. The announcement came during his annual press conference to celebrate the approaching new year. 

Read more: Siberian Schools Plan Santa Ban to Fight Corruption

An NPR correspondent who attended the press conference tweeted Ded Moroz’s announcement. It will have surely brought relief to the 23 candidates who have already announced their candidacies in next year’s presidential elections, which were formally set today for March 18.

Ded Moroz also used his press conference to address his relations with Santa Claus, which had reportedly soured over the state of U.S.-Russia relations. 

“Santa and I are not competitive,” he was cited by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency as saying. 

“We are very good friends and we often see each other at wizard congresses.”

