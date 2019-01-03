Death Toll Jumps to 37 in Russian Apartment Block Collapse

Thirty-seven bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a Russian apartment building that partially collapsed this week after an apparent gas explosion, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The blast in the early hours of December 31 damaged 48 apartments in a 10-story building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk, some 1,700 kilometers east of Moscow.

The death toll has progressively risen in the past few days as rescuers battle blisteringly cold temperatures to recover people trapped under the rubble.