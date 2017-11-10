Death Toll Climbs After Soviet-era Apartment Block Collapses

Up to six people, including two children, have died after part of a Soviet-era apartment block collapsed in central Russia.

Video circulated social media on Thursday showing part of the nine-story building falling in the city of Izhevsk. Initial reports said two people had died.

A local source told the state-run TASS news agency on Friday there were six dead, including two children. Three teenagers were also reportedly injured.

Emergency services believe a gas explosion may have caused part of the building to collapse.