Death Toll Climbs After Soviet-era Apartment Block Collapses

Up to six people, including two children, have died after part of a Soviet-era apartment block collapsed in central Russia.
Video circulated social media on Thursday showing part of the nine-story building falling in the city of Izhevsk. Initial reports said two people had died.
A local source told the state-run TASS news agency on Friday there were six dead, including two children. Three teenagers were also reportedly injured.
Emergency services believe a gas explosion may have caused part of the building to collapse.
Authorities have opened a criminal case into the building's collapse.