Death Toll Rises to 19 in Kerch Bus Accident

Another passenger who was hospitalized after a bus carrying oil workers fell into the Kerch Strait in southern Russia late last week has succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to 19, according to the state-run RIA news agency.



An emergency services source told the agency that the 19th victim of the crash on Friday had died in hospital, adding that 19 more people remain hospitalized.

The federal transport watchdog Rostransnadzor said on Saturday that faulty brakes were the cause of the accident.

The driver of the bus, who survived the crash, and the owner of the bus company have been detained for two months in connection with an investigation into the crash.