Deadpool Comic Book Censored in Russia Over ‘Nazi Propaganda’

A Russian publisher has removed a chapter of a Deadpool comic book collection over what state-linked experts said was “Nazi propaganda.”

The Komilfo publishing house announced last week that award-winning graphic novelist David Lapham’s “Deadpool Max” would be released in Russia without a volume on the superhero’s battle against a neo-Nazi.

“The book didn’t pass the expertise of [...] specialists, since certain aspects of the plot violated Russian laws,” the publisher wrote on its Russian social media page Wednesday.