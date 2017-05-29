Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting

A Danish national has been arrested in the Russian city of Oryol after attending a meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Dennis Christensen was detained on charges of involvement in an extremist organization on Thursday evening. He is currently being held in pre-trial detention.

Police raided the religious gathering at the city's Kingdom Hall, the Jehovah’s Witnesses' official meeting place. Officers then search the homes of those in attendance, a statement released by the group said.