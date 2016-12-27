Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'
Russia
Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll
Russia
Russian Biker Gang 'Night Wolves' Gets 3 Mln Ruble Grant From Kremlin
Russia
Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide
Russia
Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin

Dec 27, 2016 — 15:19
— Update: 15:37

Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin

Dec 27, 2016 — 15:19
— Update: 15:37
Facebook

Ecological problems are piling up in Russia and damaging the country’s economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a meeting of the State Council for Ecological Development.

“Yearly damage to the economy amounts to 6 percent of gross domestic product, and if we add the impact on people’s health – up to 15 percent,” Putin said.

According to the president, the most serious problem is pollution: Russia needs to decrease exhaust emissions into the atmosphere, water, and soil by using better technologies in the industrial sector. 

“Some companies are already implementing their environmental programs, but not all,” Putin said.

Unauthorized dump sites are another reason for concern. Currently the amount of waste stored at such dump sites exceeds 30 billion tons, Putin said. 

“People are dumping waste where they see fit and how they see fit, and such [unauthorized] dump sites occupy 48 thousand hectares” of land across the country, he said.

Current legislation is strong enough to tackle the problem, Putin added, but it has not come into force yet.

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

5 hours ago

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.

1 hour ago

Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why

3 hours ago

Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

3 hours ago

Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll

4 hours ago

Russian Biker Gang 'Night Wolves' Gets 3 Mln Ruble Grant From Kremlin

5 hours ago

Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide

6 hours ago

Teacher Denounced by Russian Anti-LGBT Activist Invited Back to Work

1 hour ago

Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why

3 hours ago

Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

3 hours ago

Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll

1 hour ago

Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why

3 hours ago

Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

3 hours ago

Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming with dignity. ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming with dignity. ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming with dignity. ...

Dance

Beads

Premiere of iconographic multimedia show

Tue. Dec. 27 Tue. Dec. 27
School of Dramatic Art
7 p.m..

The history of the world since its beginning until the present day and a version of further developments in a 75-minute new dance show. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why

3 hours ago

Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

3 hours ago

Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll

3 days ago
By Yuri Luzhkov
Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov

Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

By Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov
3 days ago

Before being hospitalized with a serious condition, former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov wrote an exclusive end-of-year op-ed for the Moscow Times. We publish it today and wish him a very swift recovery.

Print edition — 5 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
Russian Military Plane Crashes Into the Black Sea

Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash

2 days, 3 hours ago
A Tu-154 passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, a source in the ministry confirmed to ...

4 hours ago

Russian Biker Gang 'Night Wolves' Gets 3 Mln Ruble Grant From Kremlin

5 hours ago

Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide

6 hours ago

Teacher Denounced by Russian Anti-LGBT Activist Invited Back to Work

22 hours ago

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

22 hours ago

Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta Glinka, known to millions of Russians more simply — Doctor Liza.

22 hours ago

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

22 hours ago

Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta Glinka, known to millions of Russians more simply — Doctor Liza.

22 hours ago

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

22 hours ago

Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta Glinka, known to millions of Russians more simply — Doctor Liza.

1 day ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most memorable cases.

see more

1 day ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most memorable cases.

1 day ago

Non-Combat Losses in Russia's Ill-Defined War

The victims of the crash of the Tu-154 airplane near Sochi were peaceful people – performers, journalists, and even the renowned doctor. They ...

1 day ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most memorable cases.

New issue — 5 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
4 days ago
By Gleb Pavlovsky
Gleb Pavlovsky
By Gleb Pavlovsky

Russia Enters a Time of Transition, by Stealth

By Gleb Pavlovsky
Gleb Pavlovsky
By Gleb Pavlovsky
4 days ago

2016 was the year in which Russia rediscovered politics. The media began feeding on leaks from senior officials, poorly disguised as “investigative ...

6 hours ago

Russia Suspends All Tu-154 Flights Pending Crash Investigation

7 hours ago

Russia Uncovers Illegal Cache of Methanol in Irkutsk

7 hours ago

St. Petersburg Drivers Report Strange GPS Problems in City Center

8 hours ago

Moscow School Drops 'Religious Propaganda' Classes Under Pressure from Parents

23 hours ago

Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow

23 hours ago

Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's ‘Christmas Caravan’

Tue. Dec. 27

More events
Beads Dance
Denis Matsuev. Solo Piano Recital Concert
The Blue Bird. Night Theater
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition

6 hours ago

Russia Suspends All Tu-154 Flights Pending Crash Investigation

7 hours ago

Russia Uncovers Illegal Cache of Methanol in Irkutsk

7 hours ago

St. Petersburg Drivers Report Strange GPS Problems in City Center

8 hours ago

Moscow School Drops 'Religious Propaganda' Classes Under Pressure from Parents

23 hours ago

Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow

23 hours ago

Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's ‘Christmas Caravan’

4 hours ago

Russian Biker Gang 'Night Wolves' Gets 3 Mln Ruble Grant From Kremlin

5 hours ago

Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide

6 hours ago

Teacher Denounced by Russian Anti-LGBT Activist Invited Back to Work

Non-Combat Losses in Russia's Ill-Defined War

1 day ago
The victims of the crash of the Tu-154 airplane near Sochi were peaceful people – performers, journalists, and even the renowned doctor. They ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Ring Out the Year with Laughs

1 day ago
It’s Comedy Favorites Week on Moscow TV, as the capital’s ...

Non-Combat Losses in Russia's Ill-Defined War

1 day ago
The victims of the crash of the Tu-154 airplane near Sochi were peaceful people – performers, journalists, and ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients

Exhibition

Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings

Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
to Jan. 29

Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov’s ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Ring Out the Year with Laughs

It’s Comedy Favorites Week on Moscow TV, as the capital’s small screens signal the run-up to ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Pandemonium for Putin

This year, as in years past, many people brought homemade signs, hoping a vivid or well ...

Most Read

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+