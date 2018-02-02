News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 02 2018 - 13:02

Dagestani Man Arrested After Rescuing Jihadist Son From Syria

Kazim Nurmagomedov

Kazim Nurmagomedov

CaucasianKnot / Youtube

Police in Russia’s North Caucasus region have arrested a local elderly man on charges of aiding and abetting terrorism five years after he traveled to Syria to rescue his adult son from the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Kazim Nurmagomedov visited the war-torn country in 2013 to implore his son Marat to return to his wife and three children in Dagestan, BBC’s Russian service reported jointly with the regional Kavkazskky Uzel news website. Nurmagomedov was able to secure Marat’s escape through an intermediary in 2015.

Read More
Read more: In Small-Town Russia, a Syrian Imam Battles Islamic Extremism

A regional court ordered to remand the older Nurmagomedov for two months after police officers detained him outside a court after the trial of his second son, the BBC’s Russian service reported Thursday.

The man’s second son, Shamil, was charged with financing terrorism after wiring 200,000 rubles ($3,500) to Marat in what Shamil says was an attempt to help his brother bribe his way out of Syria.

Nurmagomedov’s third son, Imagadzhi, said his father’s detention for abetting terrorism was linked to his 2-year-long efforts to rescue Marat in Syria.

“You could say the opposite: That he was involved in abetting anti-terrorism,” the BBC cited Imagadzhi as saying.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Russian Military Repels Coordinated Drone Attack in Syria
News
Jan. 09 2018
Russian Military Repels Coordinated Drone Attack in Syria
Russian Student on Trial for Ice Cream Cart Terror Plot
News
Jan. 11 2018
Russian Student on Trial for Ice Cream Cart Terror Plot
U.S. Urges Travelers To Reconsider Visiting Russia
News
Jan. 11 2018
U.S. Urges Travelers To Reconsider Visiting Russia

Latest news

Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
News
Feb. 05 2018
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News
Feb. 05 2018
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Feb. 05 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox