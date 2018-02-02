Dagestani Man Arrested After Rescuing Jihadist Son From Syria

Kazim Nurmagomedov visited the war-torn country in 2013 to implore his son Marat to return to his wife and three children in Dagestan, BBC’s Russian service reported jointly with the regional Kavkazskky Uzel news website. Nurmagomedov was able to secure Marat’s escape through an intermediary in 2015.

Police in Russia’s North Caucasus region have arrested a local elderly man on charges of aiding and abetting terrorism five years after he traveled to Syria to rescue his adult son from the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group.

A regional court ordered to remand the older Nurmagomedov for two months after police officers detained him outside a court after the trial of his second son, the BBC’s Russian service reported Thursday.

The man’s second son, Shamil, was charged with financing terrorism after wiring 200,000 rubles ($3,500) to Marat in what Shamil says was an attempt to help his brother bribe his way out of Syria.

Nurmagomedov’s third son, Imagadzhi, said his father’s detention for abetting terrorism was linked to his 2-year-long efforts to rescue Marat in Syria.

“You could say the opposite: That he was involved in abetting anti-terrorism,” the BBC cited Imagadzhi as saying.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.