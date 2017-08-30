Russia
Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Lab Envisions Moscow’s Future

Aug 30, 2017 — 13:53
Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Lab Envisions Moscow’s Future

Screenshot 2050.earth / Kaspersky Lab

Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab has created a projection of the technological, social and architectural changes Moscow could experience over the next 30 years.

The online interactive project titled “Earth 2050” comprises of a series of global predictions for how the planet will change over the next three decades.

Moscow is among several “smart-cities” featured in the project, with temperature predicted to be one of biggest changes to hit the city by the mid-century.

Screenshot 2050.earth / Kaspersky Lab

According to Kaspersky Lab predictions, global warming will form a new climate in Moscow, increasing the number of hot days threefold.

The 3D map of Moscow is also flush with “climatic domes,” inside which temperature and humidity are regulated, each with its own microclimate. The domes will allow Muscovites to escape hot weather, go skiing in summer or swim in a lake or sunbathe under an artificial sun in the dead of winter. 

Read More: Kaspersky Lab Denies Claims of Cooperation with Russian Spy Agency

Another forecast suggests that Moscow will rid itself of traffic jams by 2040 and unmanned vehicles will dominate the city’s streets.

In 10 years, ground parking spaces are also predicted to disappear from Moscow’s streets. The spaces formerly designated for parked cars will go to the expansion of streets: roadways, pedestrian sidewalks and green spaces.

Screenshot 2050.earth / Kaspersky Lab

Following a Bloomberg article published in July claiming that Kaspersky Lab cooperates with Russian intelligence, the Moscow-based company roundly denied the allegations. Bloomberg deserves a “PhD for ‘banya journalism,’” Eugene Kaspersky, one of the company’s founders and leading shareholders, said on Twitter.

Screenshot 2050.earth / Kaspersky Lab
