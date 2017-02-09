Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

Russia's Culture Ministry has backed plans for a new “day of national patriotism” to mark the beginning of Russia's food embargo on Western countries.

The new holiday would fall on Aug. 6, the day in 2014 on which Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the ban on Western food imports.

In a letter addressed to Russia's State Duma, First Deputy Culture Minister Vladimir Aristarkhov said that the plans “deserved attention.”

However, the politician warned that Russia's economic uncertainty could jeopardize the proposal. “Russian holidays and anniversaries require funds from the federal budget,” he said. “The financial and economic feasibility also need to be examined.”