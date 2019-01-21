Run-down Village Revived by Crowdfunded Honey Business

With a workforce of elderly women and using local ingredients, a honey and confectionery business put together with funds raised online is breathing life into an ailing Russian village.

Cocco Bello Honey in Maly Turysh, in Sverdlovsk region around 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow, employs local residents, many in their sixties and over, left behind by an exodus of young people from rural Russia.

Many villages in the vast country have dwindled since the Soviet collapse amid demographic decline and a dearth of local jobs.

"I just really wanted to help," said Guzel Sanzhapova, the 30-year-old founder of the honey business set up in part to nurture a dying village where her grandmother was born.

Sanzhapova launched a series of crowdfunding campaigns in 2014 and raised 6 million rubles ($90,337) to get the business off the ground.

Cocco Bello Honey now has an annual turnover of 20 million rubles ($301,125), she says, and employs up to 25 people depending on the season. The village has a population of 50 people.