Croatian Player Sparks War of Words With Pro-Ukrainian Video Statement

FIFA has sanctioned a Croatian football player and coach for making pro-Ukrainian statements after their team’s victory over Russia in the World Cup on Saturday.

In a video published on social media after the game, Croatia defender Domagoj Vida shouts “glory to Ukraine,” while coach Ognjen Vukojevic adds “this win is for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine.”

FIFA prohibits the tournament’s participants from making political statements or gestures. It previously fined three Swiss players for a hand gesture in the shape of the Albanian flag during a match against Serbia in the group stage.

The “glory to Ukraine” phrase also elicited the ire of Russian politicians and internet users, some of whom linked the slogan to Ukrainian nationalism. Russia has been at odds with Kiev since the ousting of pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich.

“It was a challenge, it was a provocation and it was deliberate,” Federation Council deputy Franz Klintsevich was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, before demanding an official response and calling Croatians “the traitors of the Slavic world.”

“The ‘glory to Ukraine’ slogan is seen as being highly reactionary and unpleasant for what is likely to be the vast majority of Ukrainian citizens,” Sergei Tsekov, a Federation Council deputy from Crimea, was cited as saying by the RBC news website on Monday. Tsekov went on to call the slogan “fascist.”

