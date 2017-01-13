Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister
2 hours ago Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting
2 hours ago Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral
Business
Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister
Russia
Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral
Russia
Power Cut Off in Russian Defense Ministry Buildings Over $2.9M Unpaid Pills
Russia
More Than One Million Russians Convicted in 2016
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister
2 hours ago Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting
2 hours ago Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral

Criminal Investigation Launched for Fatal Obstruction of Medical Services

Jan 13, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 16:18

Criminal Investigation Launched for Fatal Obstruction of Medical Services

Jan 13, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 16:18
Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters

A criminal investigation was launched on Jan. 13 against the driver and passenger of a car, which blocked the passageway of an emergency ambulance. Authorities will investigate whether the suspects contributed to a patient's death.

Juliana Lobanova, who was the driver of the car, obstructed the work of emergency services in the city of Petropavovskiy-Kamchatskiy in Russia’s Far East on Jan. 10, according to the RIA Novosti news serviceThe traffic incident, which lasted 10 minutes and delayed treatment to a patient in a critical condition, was resolved after police intervention.

The case was reported to Russia’s Investigation Department by representatives of the United Kingdom, instituted under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Russian Criminal Code (causing death by negligence).

“It will be ascertained whether there is a causal link between the death of a man and the traffic incident, as well as the accuracy of events presented by medical personnel,” the Investigative Committee reported.

It is unclear whether the incident contributed to the patient’s death. However, Deputy Chief Doctor Galina Kulikova has argued that if medical staff had arrived on time, the patient “would have had a chance” of being saved.

Related
Business
Russian Steel Magnate Detained in Cyprus on Fraud Charge
Meanwhile…
Russian Thief Donates Rented Game Console to Orphans in Kostroma
Moscow
Missing French Robbery Victim Found Dead Outside Moscow
World
Court Upholds Life Sentence for Russian Soldier Who Murdered Armenian Family

The Voyage Home: What Russia's Withdrawal Means for Syria

4 hours ago

Even with its naval battlegroup headed for home, Russia is not withdrawing from Syria. It is merely changing posture.

1 hour ago

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

2 hours ago

Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral

5 hours ago

Power Cut Off in Russian Defense Ministry Buildings Over $2.9M Unpaid Pills

22 hours ago

Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race

23 hours ago

More Than One Million Russians Convicted in 2016

1 hour ago

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

2 hours ago

Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral

1 hour ago

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

2 hours ago

Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral

19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape

Russia’s weeklong New Year’s holiday is finally over. Whether you spent it in Moscow winding your way from one house party to another in the ...

19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape

Russia’s weeklong New Year’s holiday is finally over. Whether you spent it in Moscow winding your way from one house party to another in the ...

19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape

Russia’s weeklong New Year’s holiday is finally over. Whether you spent it in Moscow winding your way from one house party to another in the ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

2 hours ago

Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral

5 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

"I'm Shocked, Just Shocked!" in Three Russian Letters

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 hours ago

Today we’re going to master how to blurt out surprise in Russian. First up: Опа! — almost always printed with an exclamation mark.

Print edition — yesterday

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal

1 hour ago

Moscow on Stage: The Celebration Goes On

1 hour ago

If you’re still in a bit of a holiday mood, here are two performances you might want to catch over the next week. Pleasure – guaranteed.

1 hour ago

Moscow on Stage: The Celebration Goes On

1 hour ago

If you’re still in a bit of a holiday mood, here are two performances you might want to catch over the next week. Pleasure – guaranteed.

1 hour ago

Moscow on Stage: The Celebration Goes On

1 hour ago

If you’re still in a bit of a holiday mood, here are two performances you might want to catch over the next week. Pleasure – guaranteed.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

4 days, 5 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

5 hours ago

Power Cut Off in Russian Defense Ministry Buildings Over $2.9M Unpaid Pills

22 hours ago

Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race

23 hours ago

More Than One Million Russians Convicted in 2016

6 hours ago

Russian Troops Being Briefed for Deployment in Syria — Reports

Russian army personal are being briefed for deployment in Syria, according to military brochures obtained by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

see more

6 hours ago

Russian Troops Being Briefed for Deployment in Syria — Reports

Russian army personal are being briefed for deployment in Syria, according to military brochures obtained by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

1 day ago

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine

Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.

6 hours ago

Russian Troops Being Briefed for Deployment in Syria — Reports

Russian army personal are being briefed for deployment in Syria, according to military brochures obtained by Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

New issue — yesterday

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal
21 hours ago
By Konstantin von Eggert
Konstantin von Eggert
By Konstantin von Eggert

Trump’s Unflappable Texan Is in for a World of Chaos (Op-ed)

By Konstantin von Eggert
Konstantin von Eggert
By Konstantin von Eggert
21 hours ago

The new job will require Rex Tillerson to leave the traditional corporate comfort zone of rational calculations and well-established facts.

23 hours ago

Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church

23 hours ago

Russia Admits Sending New Planes to Syria, Insists It Is Still Withdrawing

1 day ago

Russian Police Have Blocked 1,200 Websites Since 2014

1 day ago

One in Five Russians Receiving Salary 'Off The Books' — Poll

1 day ago

Crimea Has Lost 'Almost Nothing' From EU Sanctions, Top Official Claims

1 day ago

Russia's Data Storage Laws Among 'Most Destructive Policies of 2016'

Fri. Jan. 13

More events
London Show Theater
The False Secrets Cinema
Jeweler’s Jubilee Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Waiting for the Barbarians Theater
Christmas, Again Cinema

23 hours ago

Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church

23 hours ago

Russia Admits Sending New Planes to Syria, Insists It Is Still Withdrawing

1 day ago

Russian Police Have Blocked 1,200 Websites Since 2014

1 day ago

One in Five Russians Receiving Salary 'Off The Books' — Poll

1 day ago

Crimea Has Lost 'Almost Nothing' From EU Sanctions, Top Official Claims

1 day ago

Russia's Data Storage Laws Among 'Most Destructive Policies of 2016'

5 hours ago

Power Cut Off in Russian Defense Ministry Buildings Over $2.9M Unpaid Pills

22 hours ago

Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race

23 hours ago

More Than One Million Russians Convicted in 2016

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine

1 day ago
Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

1 day ago
An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular ...

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine

1 day ago
Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.
From our partners

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The longest weekend of the year is over, but the city of Moscow is still half-asleep. ...

Most Read

Moscow on Stage: The Celebration Goes On

The Voyage Home: What Russia's Withdrawal Means for Syria

"I'm Shocked, Just Shocked!" in Three Russian Letters

Russian Troops Being Briefed for Deployment in Syria — Reports
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+