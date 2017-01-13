Criminal Investigation Launched for Fatal Obstruction of Medical Services

The Voyage Home: What Russia's Withdrawal Means for Syria
4 hours ago
Even with its naval battlegroup headed for home, Russia is not withdrawing from Syria. It is merely changing posture.
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more