News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 27 2018 - 16:11
By Reuters

Crimean Court Detains Ukrainian Sailor Captured by Russia for 2 Months, TASS Reports

Screenshot BBC

A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered the first of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors captured by Russia to be detained for two months, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The sailors were detained on Sunday when Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels off the Crimean coast.

Russia accuses the sailors of illegally entering its territorial waters.

Putin Ally Wins $1.2Bln Contracts for Museums in Crimea, Kaliningrad, Vladivostok — Reports
News
Nov. 15 2018
Putin Ally Wins $1.2Bln Contracts for Museums in Crimea, Kaliningrad, Vladivostok — Reports
Russia Reopens Kerch Strait to Shipping After Naval Clash With Ukraine
News
Nov. 26 2018
Russia Reopens Kerch Strait to Shipping After Naval Clash With Ukraine

Latest news

Facebook Knew of Russia Harvesting Data in 2014, Lawmaker Says
News
Nov. 27 2018
Facebook Knew of Russia Harvesting Data in 2014, Lawmaker Says
Communists’ Religious Feelings Were Violated by Proposal to Replace Lenin’s Body, Party Official Says
Meanwhile…
Nov. 27 2018
Communists’ Religious Feelings Were Violated by Proposal to Replace Lenin’s Body, Party Official Says
European Politicians Call for New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine
News
Nov. 27 2018
European Politicians Call for New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

News

Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador

Sign up for our weekly newsletter