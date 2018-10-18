Crimean College Shooting: What We Know So Far

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured at a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea on Wednesday when a student went through the building shooting fellow students before killing himself. Russia's National Guard reported that an explosive device was detonated during the attack.

Many of the victims were teenage students who suffered shrapnel and bullet wounds.

The Russian Health Ministry later said 21 people had died in the attack.

Eighteen-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov, the reported shooter, turned up at the college in the city of Kerch at around noon on Wednesday carrying a firearm and began shooting, investigators said. His body was later found in the college with what they said were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

There were no immediate clues as to his motive in mounting the attack, which recalled similar shooting sprees carried out by students in U.S. schools.

Here’s what we know so far:

The victims

* Crimean authorities published a list of 20 victims who were killed in the attack as of Thursday morning.

* The list says 15 of those killed were students; it did not include Roslyakov’s name.

* Six victims were under the age of 18.