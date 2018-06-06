News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 06 2018 - 14:06

Crimean Businessmen Launch Angry Protests Against Russian Expropriation

Krym.Realii / Youtube

Disgruntled businessmen have taken to the streets in the annexed Crimean peninsula to protest what they say is an increasingly oppressive business climate, including Russian officials’ demands for tribute money and land expropriation.

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, drawing international sanctions and a crisis in relations with the West. Since then, the Kremlin-installed administration in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol has filed thousands lawsuits to return land that it says Ukraine had illegally awarded to private businesses.

Read More
UN Reveals 'Grave' Rights Abuses in Russia-Annexed Crimea

“Officials from the mainland treat us like cattle,” the Krym.Realii news website quoted Marat Tyunin, the chairman of the Sevastopol union of entrepreneurs, as saying at a rally on Monday.

Local entrepreneurs are “forced to pay tributes” in an “ongoing redistribution of business,” Tyunin said.

Demonstrators carried posters calling for the resignation of local authorities, one of them reading “Earned in Ukraine! Squeezed in Russia.”

The unsanctioned protests were attended by representatives of big businesses, including shipyards and winemakers, Russia’s investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported.

Entrepreneurs voiced their discontent against Sevastopol governor Dmitry Ovsyannikov after the closure of the city’s largest shopping mall last month.

“He doesn’t want to develop entrepreneurship. He literally ‘raped’ Sevastopol’s entrepreneurs and business in general. He’s not just ‘nightmaring’ it, he’s destroying it,” the Ria Novy Den news agency quoted Southern Sevastopol shipyard director Patimat Alieva as saying last week.

Latest news

Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
News
June 06 2018
Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show
News
June 06 2018
What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show
Majority of Russians 'Never Heard' of Protests Against Putin’s Inauguration, Poll Says
News
June 06 2018
Majority of Russians 'Never Heard' of Protests Against Putin’s Inauguration, Poll Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox