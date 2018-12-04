Crimea Power Stations in Sanctions Row Could Face New Delay

Russia may delay until March the official launch of its power stations in Crimea, the stations' engineering firm said, the latest hitch to the plants where Russia is accused of installing German-designed electricity turbines in contravention of sanctions.

The company, Tekhnopromeksport, said it had requested the launch be pushed back until spring, citing issues with the supply of key equipment, problems with subcontractors as well as infrastructure.

Russia began building two power stations on Crimea to provide electricity to the peninsula which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, but the facilities became embroiled in a row over sanctions.

German engineering firm Siemens says Russia clandestinely delivered several of its turbines to Crimea despite European sanctions which ban the supply of energy technology to Crimea.

Russia's energy ministry says the turbines were not from Siemens. It said they were modernised turbines that were the work of Russian specialists and Russian equipment.

German prosecutors are investigating three Siemens employees over the incident.