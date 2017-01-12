Crimea Has Lost 'Almost Nothing' From EU Sanctions, Top Official Claims

Crimea's top official has claimed that European sanctions have had almost no effect on the region's economy.

Speaking in an interview with Rossiskaya Federatsiya Segodnya, Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that the Russian-controlled peninsula had “lost almost nothing” due to international embargoes.

“There was little in the way of European investments during the “Ukrainian era,” and very few European tourists,” Aksyonov said.

He also claimed that foreign business investors were showing “great interest” in the region, including delegations from Europe, China, India, Israel, and the United States.