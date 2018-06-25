News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
June 25 2018 - 12:06

Crimea and Donbass Fade From Russian Screens

Sasha Maksymenko / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Information about the annexed Crimean peninsula and war-torn eastern Ukraine is appearing less frequently on Russian state-backed news channels, as interest gradually wanes four years after the events.

Russia annexed Crimea in the spring of 2014, and has been providing support to rebels in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Moscow calls the seizure of the Black Sea peninsula a reunification with its historical territory, and denies that there are any Russian troops in the Donbass.

Lavrov, Donbass and the Duties of Translation

Russia’s four major state-run television stations now primarily mention Crimea and the Donbass when there is a relevant anniversary date, according to the Medialogia firm’s analysis published by the Kommersant business daily.

The “Crimean spring,” for example, was mentioned 141 times in March 2016, then only 76 times in March 2017, and fell even further to 27 in March 2018.

“Apparently, budgets for the promotion of these topics have not yet been completely cut off,” political scientist Abbas Gallyamov told Kommersant.

