Crimea and Donbass Fade From Russian Screens

Information about the annexed Crimean peninsula and war-torn eastern Ukraine is appearing less frequently on Russian state-backed news channels, as interest gradually wanes four years after the events.

Russia annexed Crimea in the spring of 2014, and has been providing support to rebels in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Moscow calls the seizure of the Black Sea peninsula a reunification with its historical territory, and denies that there are any Russian troops in the Donbass.