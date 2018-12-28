News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 28 2018 - 12:12

Crimea Completes Fence on Border With Ukraine

FSB

Russia has finished constructing a 60-kilometer fence on the Crimean border with Ukraine.

In September 2017, the Federal Security Services (FSB) branch of the annexed Crimean peninsula announced an auction to build a two-meter high fence bordering Ukraine. According to reports at the time, the fence was estimated to cost over 200 million rubles ($2.8 million).

Russian Men Still Banned as Martial Law Expires in Ukraine

On Thursday, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited the FSB as saying that the fence was constructed to prevent "attempts by saboteurs and reconnaissance groups to break through.” The fence was aimed at preventing the smuggling of arms, tobacco, alcohol and drugs to Crimea, representatives of the security agency added. 

They also said that the fence was equipped with vibration sensors as well as radio-beam sensors with night-vision video cameras. 

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Tensions between the two neighboring countries flared recently after Russian forces on Nov. 25 seized three Ukrainian naval ships and 24 sailors in the Kerch Strait separating the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, saying that the Ukrainian ships had breached its border. 

