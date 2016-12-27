Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide

A crime suspect in western Moscow started shooting at police officers and utility service workers during a search of his apartment, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement Tuesday. Three officers and two utility service workers were injured, the statement said.

The police were searching the man’s apartment because he was a suspect in a robbery investigation, the Mediazona online outlet reported. In the course of the search the man took out a rifle and started shooting at those conducting the search. He then hid in his neighbor’s apartment and took a woman hostage. Shortly after, the suspect shot himself.

An investigation into the incident is underway.