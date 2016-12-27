Russia
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'
Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll
Russian Biker Gang 'Night Wolves' Gets 3 Mln Ruble Grant From Kremlin
Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide

Dec 27, 2016 — 13:00
— Update: 15:25

Crime Suspect in Moscow Shoots at Police, Commits Suicide

Dec 27, 2016 — 13:00
— Update: 15:25
Skitterphoto / Pixabay

A crime suspect in western Moscow started shooting at police officers and utility service workers during a search of his apartment, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement Tuesday. Three officers and two utility service workers were injured, the statement said.

The police were searching the man’s apartment because he was a suspect in a robbery investigation, the Mediazona online outlet reported. In the course of the search the man took out a rifle and started shooting at those conducting the search. He then hid in his neighbor’s apartment and took a woman hostage. Shortly after, the suspect shot himself.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Exhibition

Albert Marquet

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Jan. 08

Retrospective of works by this renowned French painter (1875–1947), often associated with the Fauvist movement. Read more

Read more

