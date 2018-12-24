Court Upholds FSB Chief’s Defense of Stalinist Repressions

A Moscow court has upheld a Russian intelligence chief’s controversial interview defending his predecessors, who were involved in organizing mass purges and the Gulag prison system.

Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov sparked an outcry last December for remarks to the Kremlin-backed Rossiiskaya Gazeta appearing to excuse purges under Soviet leader Josef Stalin. As many as 30 million are believed to have been killed during the repressions.

Bortnikov’s remarks came at a time when revisionist history has come under sharp focus. President Vladimir Putin has famously called the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union — which he and many Russians lament as a blow to Russia’s status as a great power — the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe" of the 20th century.