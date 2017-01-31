Counterfeit Alcohol Producers Arrested in Siberia

Five individuals accused of running "mini-factories" that produced counterfeit alcohol products have been arrested in the Siberian cities of Irkutsk and Usolye-Siberskoye, the Russian Ministry of the Interior's press office has announced.



"The most active participants of the organized group of so-called bootleggers, including the organizers, are charged with the sale of unmarked alcoholic products on a large scale and the marketing of counterfeit brand labels," the Interior Ministry statement read.



After reports of the arrests circulated local media, a resident who knew one of the suspects directed police to a trailer parked in the city of Shelekhov, which was found to contain 12 tons of alcoholic liquid.

It was previously reported that two mini-factories which produced counterfeit vodka on an industrial scale had been discovered by authorities in Irkutsk and Usolye-Siberskoye. Authorities arrested nine suspects and seized over half a million empty bottles, hundreds of thousands of forged brand labels, tax stamps, as well as nearly 30 tons of the counterfeit product.