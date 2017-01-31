Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
12 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
12 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russia
Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant
Russia
Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea
Russia
Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
12 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
12 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

Counterfeit Alcohol Producers Arrested in Siberia

Jan 31, 2017 — 09:41
— Update: Jan. 31 2017 — 10:47

Counterfeit Alcohol Producers Arrested in Siberia

Jan 31, 2017 — 09:41
— Update: Jan. 31 2017 — 10:47
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

Five individuals accused of running "mini-factories" that produced counterfeit alcohol products have been arrested in the Siberian cities of Irkutsk and Usolye-Siberskoye, the Russian Ministry of the Interior's press office has announced.

"The most active participants of the organized group of so-called bootleggers, including the organizers, are charged with the sale of unmarked alcoholic products on a large scale and the marketing of counterfeit brand labels," the Interior Ministry statement read.

After reports of the arrests circulated local media, a resident who knew one of the suspects directed police to a trailer parked in the city of Shelekhov, which was found to contain 12 tons of alcoholic liquid. 

It was previously reported that two mini-factories which produced counterfeit vodka on an industrial scale had been discovered by authorities in Irkutsk and Usolye-Siberskoye. Authorities arrested nine suspects and seized over half a million empty bottles, hundreds of thousands of forged brand labels, tax stamps, as well as nearly 30 tons of the counterfeit product. 

Investigators discovered hawthorn berry bath concentrate, or boyaryshnik as it is known in Russian in one of the mini factories. Counterfeit boyaryshnik tainted with methanol was responsible for mass poisoning last December in Irkutsk, which killed almost 80 people.

Related
Russia
Russia Sees Sharp Decline in Alcohol Poisoning in January
Russia
Russia Extends Restrictions on Sale of Alcohol Products After Mass Poisoning
Russia
Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk
Russia
Russia Struck By Another Lethal Alcohol Poisoning Outbreak

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

6 hours ago

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

7 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

12 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

13 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

14 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

16 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

7 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

12 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

7 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

12 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

7 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

12 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

19 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
19 hours ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

2 days, 13 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

13 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

14 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

16 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

10 hours ago

Stage East

10 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

10 hours ago

Stage East

10 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

10 hours ago

Stage East

10 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

17 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

see more

17 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

20 hours ago

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

17 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
2 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

17 hours ago

Trump Ready to 'Move Forward' With Russia, Says Foreign Policy Campaign Aide

18 hours ago

Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

18 hours ago

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

20 hours ago

Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

1 day ago

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
All Shades of Blue Theater
The Salesman Cinema
Amsterdam-St. Petersburg Junction Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Ivanov Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

17 hours ago

Trump Ready to 'Move Forward' With Russia, Says Foreign Policy Campaign Aide

18 hours ago

Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

18 hours ago

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

20 hours ago

Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

1 day ago

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

13 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

14 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

16 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

20 hours ago
The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

1 day ago
Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei ...

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

20 hours ago
The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin, the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 1, Jan. 23-30)

Rasputin's ghost returns, the Empress falls (from her high heels), Picasso finally gets a job.

Most Read

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Stage East

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+