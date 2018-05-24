News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 24 2018 - 12:05

Cossacks Threaten to Hunt Down Activists Who Identified Vigilantes at Moscow Protest

Moscow Activist / Facebook

A group of self-identified Cossacks has reportedly issued a “vendetta” against activists who published a list of vigilantes involved in the beating of opposition demonstrators earlier this month.

The Cossacks were filmed beating anti-government protesters on the streets of Moscow at a demonstration against Putin’s inauguration on May 5. Shortly after, a Telegram channel was created by activists to identify the Cossacks in the videos.

Read More
Russian Activists Beaten by Cossacks Go to Court

“They’re collecting dirt on us, trying to build a criminal case, and simply harassing us online,” Russia’s Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper quoted Viktor Oleynik, one of the channel’s founders, this week.

The publication cited social media posts naming Olyenik alongside partners Anton Gromov and Denis Petrov as “enemies of the state.”

In addition to links to the founders’ public profiles, the posts reportedly embellish the targets’ biographies with claims of U.S. citizenship and property that they visit on private jets.

“We believe that this could be part of a big provocation aimed at rupturing society and legitimizing street violence as an element of political struggle,” Oleynik told Nezavisimaya.

“We understand that since the police didn’t stop them on Pushkin Square when they were injuring unarmed people with [leather whip] nagaikas, there’s certainly no help in sight for us.”

Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
News
April 26 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
May Day Demonstrators Fined for Displaying Non-Russian Flags
News
May 03 2018
May Day Demonstrators Fined for Displaying Non-Russian Flags
Anti-Government Protesters Jailed and Fined in St. Petersburg
News
May 07 2018
Anti-Government Protesters Jailed and Fined in St. Petersburg

Latest news

Russia Downplays Dutch-Led Investigation Into the Downing of MH17
News
May 24 2018
Russia Downplays Dutch-Led Investigation Into the Downing of MH17
FIFA Announces Winning World Cup Slogans for 32 Teams in Tournament
News
May 24 2018
FIFA Announces Winning World Cup Slogans for 32 Teams in Tournament
American Businesses in Russia Are Struggling After U.S. Sanctions, Survey Says
Business
May 24 2018
American Businesses in Russia Are Struggling After U.S. Sanctions, Survey Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox