News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 07 2018 - 17:05

Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report

Pavel_XII / Twitter

Cossacks units believed to be behind the beating of protesters at last weekend's rally against Vladimir Putin's inauguration are expected to help provide security during this summer's World Cup, Russian media have reported.

Photographs from Saturdays protest, organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, showed men in military uniform bearing the symbols of the Central Cossack Army beating protestors with leather whips. 

Read More
Mounted Cossacks to Provide World Cup Security in Rostov-on-Don

According to The Bell news outlet, the Cossack units received funding totaling 15.9 million rubles ($253,104) between 2016 and 2018 for training sessions on how to ensure public safety in Moscow.

“I’ve covered these fake ‘Cossacks’ before. They are violent thugs for hire, doing jobs too dirty even [for] crooked cops,” Alexey Kovalev, the editor of the Coda Story news outlet, wrote on his Twitter account. 

“They’ll be providing ‘security’ at the World Cup in June. Now you can freak out.”

Another of the 11 World Cup host cities, Rostov-on-Don, has also opted to use Cossack units to support police activity during the international football tournament, which takes place from June 14 to July 15. 

Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
News
April 13 2018
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
Nearly 90% of Russians Are Unwilling to Protest, Poll Says
News
April 16 2018
Nearly 90% of Russians Are Unwilling to Protest, Poll Says
Russian Entrepreneur Raped and Tortured to Death in Jail Cell, Medics Say
News
April 17 2018
Russian Entrepreneur Raped and Tortured to Death in Jail Cell, Medics Say

Latest news

Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
News
May 07 2018
Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes
Meanwhile…
May 07 2018
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Permanent Prime Minister?
News
May 07 2018
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Permanent Prime Minister?

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox