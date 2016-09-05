Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
10 seconds ago Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum
2 hours ago Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
3 hours ago Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
Russia
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
Russia
Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
Russia
Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
Russia
Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

Sep. 05 2016 — 22:03
— Update: 22:03

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

Sep. 05 2016 — 22:03
— Update: 22:03

A police officer was forced to resign after posting a video online that criticized the food rations he and his colleagues received in Vladivostok during their service at the Eastern Economic Forum, local news website Vl.ru reported Monday.

In the video, an unidentified officer reveals the contents of a typical lunch distributed to officers working 12-hour shifts. The styrofoam container includes an egg, three pieces of bread, two small cans of ham pate, half a cucumber, half a tomato, a small caramel and a 200-gram packet of juice. “I own cats and dogs, and 100 grams of cat food costs me more than this,” the officer says in the video, with his colleagues laughing in the background.

Man reveals the contents of a typical lunch distributed to police officers working at the Eastern Economic Forum. Vl.ru

The video appeared on the Vl.ru website on Sept. 1. Four days later, the officer submitted his resignation letter. According to Vl.ru, he was pressured by his supervisors, who were angry that he publicized his complaint. The officer's colleagues filmed laughing off camera refused to resign and continue to work as police officers, the Vl.ru report says.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place in Vladivostok on Sept. 2–3. One thousand police officers were assigned to provide security at the event, local media reported.

Related
World
Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released
Russia
Russian Court Acquits Primorsky Partizany Criminal Group of Murder
Moscow
Russian Allegedly Beaten by Police For Speaking German
Russia
Angry Farmers Stage Tractor March on Moscow
Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

2 hours ago

Russia's Justice Ministry has declared the independent pollster the Levada Center to be a “foreign agent,” saying the decision to blacklist the center followed an unscheduled inspection of Levada's documents.

3 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

4 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

4 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

7 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

9 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

11 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his ...

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his ...

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

4 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

4 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

3 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

4 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

4 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
11 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

7 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

9 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

11 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

8 hours ago

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

8 hours ago

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

8 hours ago

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

10 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would take part in the transaction, Renault were willing to buy ...

see more

10 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional ...

11 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the ...

10 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published ...

12 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include good looks at a Stalin-era circus, Peter the Great eyeing liberal England, the plumber who doomed the Soviet Union and a pair of great artists whom Russians will not soon forget.

12 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include good looks at a Stalin-era circus, Peter the Great eyeing liberal England, the plumber who doomed the Soviet Union and a pair of great artists whom Russians will not soon forget.

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Vladimir Putin has suggested a compromise with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands in which neither side would ...

3 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Vladimir Putin has suggested a compromise with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands in which neither side would ...

3 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

7 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat has proposed making participation in the National Population Census compulsory, the Kommersant newspaper ...

9 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in ...
2 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
2 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

3 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

3 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

3 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

3 days ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

3 days ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

3 days ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
3 days ago
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
3 days ago
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print ...
Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
11 hours ago
What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But ...

Most Read

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+