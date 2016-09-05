Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

A police officer was forced to resign after posting a video online that criticized the food rations he and his colleagues received in Vladivostok during their service at the Eastern Economic Forum, local news website Vl.ru reported Monday.

In the video, an unidentified officer reveals the contents of a typical lunch distributed to officers working 12-hour shifts. The styrofoam container includes an egg, three pieces of bread, two small cans of ham pate, half a cucumber, half a tomato, a small caramel and a 200-gram packet of juice. “I own cats and dogs, and 100 grams of cat food costs me more than this,” the officer says in the video, with his colleagues laughing in the background.