Convicted Russian Football Fan Warned Against World Cup Violence

A Russian football fan leader jailed over clashes with England supporters at the 2016 European Championship said he and other fans had been warned by police against engaging in violence at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.



Sergei Gorbachev spent seven months in a Marseille jail over the clashes before Russia's match against England at the tournament two years ago in France, where punches were thrown, bottles flung and smoke bombs detonated.

Russian authorities, hoping to expunge memories of the Marseille brawls, have pledged to curb violence at the World Cup, to be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities.

Gorbachev, who heads the supporters' association of Arsenal Tula, a Russian Premier League club, said police regularly dropped in on fans known to authorities, even though they are not officially banned from attending sporting events.

He said he had also taken part in meetings with police in which fans were told not to engage in stadium violence.

"The guys who are now in the fan world, they are feeling the effects of what the authorities are doing to ensure the World Cup is held without any trouble, including from the Russian fans," said the 35-year-old.