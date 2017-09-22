Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Kremlin Says It Doesn't Know Who Buys Political Ads on Facebook
7 hours ago Woman Protests New Stalin Bust in Moscow With Poetry
8 hours ago Crimea Journalist Handed Suspended Sentence on Separatism Charges
Russia
Kremlin Says It Doesn't Know Who Buys Political Ads on Facebook
Russia
Woman Protests New Stalin Bust in Moscow With Poetry
Russia
Why a Wrongful Dismissal Case Has Telegram Under Scrutiny
Russia
Crimea Journalist Handed Suspended Sentence on Separatism Charges
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Controversial Bolshoi Ballet 'Nureyev' to Premiere in December

Sep 22, 2017 — 11:37
— Update: 12:52

Controversial Bolshoi Ballet 'Nureyev' to Premiere in December

Sep 22, 2017 — 11:37
— Update: 12:52
Ballet dancers Rudolf Nureyev and Zhanna Ayupova (Yuri Belinsky / ITAR-TASS)

A controversial ballet based on the life of legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev will debut in December, even as its director Kirill Serebrennikov is under house arrest on embezzlement charges seen as politically motivated.

“Nureyev,” based on the life of the openly gay dancer, was set to open in July, but the Bolshoi Theater abruptly called off its premiere on the grounds that it was not ready. 

Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin told the state-run TASS news agency on Friday that “Nureyev” will premiere on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.

"The decision,” Urin said, “was made after a meeting with director Kirill Serebrennikov."

Urin added that he had seen Serebrennikov, who has been under house arrest since August for embezzling state funds for his contemporary culture project, and said the director had given his consent to premiere the ballet, even if he is unable to attend.

“Most of Kirill Serebrennikov’s work has been done,” Urin was quoted as saying, adding most of the remaining work was related to choreography.

Media reports in July suggested that billionaire Roman Abramovich personally intervened to ensure “Nureyev” would premiere this year. 

Related
Russia
Abramovich Personally Intervened for ‘Nureyev’ Ballet to Be Performed This Year — Report
Opinion
The Bolshoi Ballet ‘Nureyev’ Just Wasn't Ready, Really (Op-ed)
Opinion
Nureyev's Canceled Ballet Mirrors His Soviet-Era Persecution (Op-ed)
Russia
Russia's Forbidden Dancer Rudolf Nureyev
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+