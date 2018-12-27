Contamination Suspected in Hepatitis C Outbreak at Russian Children’s Hospital

Authorities are investigating a hepatitis C outbreak at a children’s hospital in Russia’s Far East due to what local officials suspect was the reuse of medical gloves and catheters.

At least 26 children — some as young as six months — who had at one point undergone treatment at the same cancer ward have been diagnosed with hepatitis C in the past year. Investigators opened a criminal case into hygiene violations at the children’s hospital in the city of Blagoveshchensk, a charge that carries a maximum of one year in jail.

“A preliminary inspection indicates that disposable gloves were used many times,” Amur region governor Vasily Orlov told the Govorit Moskva radio station Wednesday. “Catheters and catheter plugs were also used several times, which is unacceptable.”