Construction of Europe's Tallest Building Finishes in St. Petersburg

Construction of the 462-meter Lakhta Center skyscraper in St. Petersburg officially came to a close on Monday when city authorities announced that they had included the building into Russia’s property register, six years after the start of construction.

Located in northern St. Petersburg, the 87-story building is expected to become the headquarters of Russia’s Gazprom gas giant, along with its oil subsidiary, Gazprom Neft. According to Forbes, Gazprom Neft is also listed as the owner of the building — the tallest in Russia and in Europe.

Russia’s Federal Service of State Registration included the skyscraper in its databases on Monday after officials completed the necessary inventory inspections, Interfax reported.

The Lakhta Center Facebook page published a one-minute time lapse video of the six-year construction process on Sunday.