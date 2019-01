Confiscated Dirty Money to Be Added to Russia's Pension Fund

Assets seized in corruption cases will now be diverted into Russia’s pension fund as retirement ages are set to go up this year.

Lawmakers adopted the corrupt asset-seizure amendments which President Vladimir Putin signed into law last fall alongside unpopular hikes in Russians’ retirement ages that sparked nationwide protests.

“These funds [used to] disappear inside the federal budget,” the head of Russia’s state-owned Pension Fund Anton Drozdov said shortly after the changes became law. “[As of Jan. 1], they will definitely be allocated to pension payments.”