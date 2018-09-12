Condom Ad Claiming 50% of Russians Have STDs Ruled to be Misleading

Russia’s advertising watchdog has ruled that a condom ad claiming that almost half of the country’s population has been infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD) is misleading.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) launched proceedings in June into British condom producer Reckitt Benckiser’s 2017 television spot advertising Durex condoms. The ad cites the Moscow health department guidelines on childbirth in claiming that “almost one in two Russians were infected with an STD.”