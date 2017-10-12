Russia
Condemned Nemtsov Killer Suspected of Insulting Russian Investigator

Condemned Nemtsov Killer Suspected of Insulting Russian Investigator

Temirlan Eskerkhanov (Zykov Kirill / Moskva News Agency)

One of the men found guilty of the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov has been accused of contempt of court.

Temirlan Eskerkhanov was sentenced to 14 years behind bars last summer for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Nemtsov in February 2015. Four accomplices, including the man found to have pulled the trigger, were handed lengthy prison terms.

Eskerkhanov’s lawyer told state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday that a contempt of court criminal case has been opened against her client. Eskerkhanov is suspected of insulting Alexander Kamashev, an investigative team member who attended the murder trial as a witness to clarify some of the evidence.

“No charges have been brought yet,” lawyer Anna Byurchiyeva said, pointing out that a determination will be made upon a second linguistic expert examination.

