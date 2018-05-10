News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 10 2018 - 09:05

College Students Injured in School Shooting in Siberia

Moskva News Agency

A first-year student in a Siberian college shot and wounded a classmate before killing himself in a school shooting on Thursday.

School shootings and stabbings in Russia have been on the rise in the past year, prompting the Kremlin to warn about the “evils” of the internet as playing a role in inspiring the attacks.

A transport technologies student committed suicide after shooting at classmates during classes early on Thursday, the Novosibirsk region administration said in an online statement.

The 17-year-old “assembled the rifle that he brought with him in the college hallway, entered the classroom and fired at a fellow student, then shot himself and died from injuries at the scene,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Federal investigators opened a case into attempted murder and the head of the Investigative Committee assumed control of the criminal probe in the town of Barabinsk.

Two other students broke their legs while fleeing the scene through the classroom’s window, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

“You’ve made fun of me, now it’s my turn to make fun of you,” the assailant was quoted as saying by an eyewitness, as reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

