Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank
Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'
Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)
Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'
Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)
Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage
Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Vedomosti

A chilly start to the Russian summer could trigger rising inflation rates in the second half of 2017, according to Russia’s Central Bank.

Unusually low temperatures across the west of the country are expected to drive up food prices, potentially causing a knock-on effect across the economy.

The strengthening ruble is still expected to keep inflation in check, with annual inflation rates not projected to exceed the 2017 government target of 4 percent, analysts said.

Actual inflation in Russia in 2016 amounted to 5.4 percent.

Read More: Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

This May has been the coldest in Moscow since 2000, with an average temperature of 10.9 degrees.

Other Russian regions are still enjoying sunnier weather, with record spring temperatures in Siberia and the  Far East.

Exhibition

Alexander Yulikov: Post-Suprematism

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jun. 18

100 geometrical abstractions by this classic artist of the Russian minimalism. Read more

Read more

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan
By Michael Kofman

2 days ago

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

4 days ago

You’re probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence’s prayers. But no.

