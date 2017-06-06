Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'
4 hours ago
Russia could dedicate a new parliamentary commission to stop Western nations from influencing the country’s 2018 presidential elections.
Alexander Yulikov: Post-Suprematism
100 geometrical abstractions by this classic artist of the Russian minimalism. Read more
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
5 days agoDeadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
Global Spirit Tour
English electronic music band Depeche Mode presents the 14th studio album released on 17 March 2017 through Columbia Records. Read more