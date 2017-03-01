Russia
Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

March 1, 2017 — 20:31
— Update: 20:27

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

March 1, 2017 — 20:31
— Update: 20:27
Pixabay

Bloggers and social media users in Krasnoyarsk reported earlier this week that local officials made a special effort to clean up the city ahead of a visit by President Putin, according to Newsru.com, citing local media. 

“Trucks delivered clean snow to Krasnoyarsk,” Twitter user Andrei Maximov wrote on Tuesday, quoting a local radio station.

The report also says the smog that has regularly covered the city for the past 20 days suddenly disappeared before Putin arrived. The same thing happened last year, right before Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visited the city for the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

Utility companies reportedly redoubled their snow-clearing efforts, washed some of the streets, and even re-parked some cars, in order to give parking spaces a better appearance. Gardeners apparently trimmed the grass, where it was visible. One of the cafes in the city center also reportedly changed the advertisement on its LED display to read, “Putin is our president!”

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

8 hours ago

Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

6 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
6 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day.

6 minutes ago

Then They Came for Svetova

6 minutes ago

An unexpected law enforcement raid at the home of long-time journalist and rights activist Zoya Svetova raises fears of repression

6 minutes ago

Then They Came for Svetova

6 minutes ago

An unexpected law enforcement raid at the home of long-time journalist and rights activist Zoya Svetova raises fears of repression

6 minutes ago

Then They Came for Svetova

6 minutes ago

An unexpected law enforcement raid at the home of long-time journalist and rights activist Zoya Svetova raises fears of repression

7 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming Revolution

7 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming Revolution

21 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

7 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming Revolution

1 week ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
1 week ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

21 hours ago
The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

2 days ago
The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — ...

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

21 hours ago
The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.
Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel's Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get ...

