Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens
Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'
Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal
Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

Dec 22, 2016 — 16:11
— Update: 16:55

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

Dec 22, 2016 — 16:11
— Update: 16:55
Mikhail Sokolov / TASS

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church – Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) helped arrange a prisoner exchange of two Russian citizens for a Ukrainian serviceman who had spent nearly two years in captivity, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday.

Taras Kolodiy, one of the last Ukrainian defenders of the Donetsk airport, was released on Sunday Dec. 18. He was exchanged for two Russian citizens accused of aiding separatists. Upon his release, Ukrainian negotiators expressed their thanks to the UOC-MP for is help.

"I want to thank the churches for this release, to which they directly contributed," said Irina Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian presidential representative handling issues related to the Donbass crisis.

Gerashchenko also recalled another case, in which a captive's mother and wife secured his release by writing to the church's rectors. 

According to Bishop Kliment, head of the UOC-MP's Synodal Department, the church requested assistance from Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill and the release was planned as a goodwill gesture with nothing given in return. However, Kommersant found that Kolodiy had actually been exchanged for two Russian citizens who were being held in Ukraine. 

Vladimir Bezobrazov, the first Russian prisoner, was arrested near Odessa, where he was vacationing in June 2014. Ukrainian authorities accused him of trying to recruit two individuals to fight in the Donbass. After confessing, he was sentenced to five years in prison, although the sentence was later overturned on appeal. In March 2015, he was convicted again, but slated to be released on probation. Rather than being released, however, he was taken to a secret prison in Kharkov operated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU). Later, he was moved to another such facility in Mariupol. 

The second Russian captive was Vladislav Kondalev, a resident of Samara who had volunteered to fight in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic. 

Authorities in Kiev say they plan to release 228 prisoners from a list provided by the officials of the separatist territories. However, according to Irina Gerashchenko, almost 200 of them cannot be positively identified. Many of the names are repeated, she says, or they are individuals convicted of serious crimes and not eligible for amnesty. 

In return for these amnesties, Ukraine expects the release of 58 of its own prisoners.

Welcome to Winter, People. The Russians Have Been Waiting.

By John F. Tefft
John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

By John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft
11 hours ago

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

Print edition — yesterday

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days, 10 hours ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

New issue — yesterday

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Aftermath: What Russia Will Do After the Assassination of Its Envoy

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region’s indispensable ...

Exhibition

Bulgakov, Two Biographies

All About Bulgakov

New Manege
to Jan. 09

This biographical exhibit about the author of The Master and Margarita is actually a temporary Mikhail Bulgakov museum for it features over 700 items from Moscow and St. Petersburg archives and museums. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now ...

