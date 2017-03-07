Russia
Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

March 7, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 20:19

Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

March 7, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 20:19
Russia Travel / YouTube

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow is urging Chinese tourists not to try and touch or hug Russian children when visiting the capital.

The embassy included the advice in a special six-part video series, informing Chinese tourists about Russian traditions and etiquette.

Other helpful tips include asking Chinese tourists not to climb on trees or monuments, not to speak loudly while on the Moscow metro, and to queue correctly in shops and restaurants.

It also prepares vital advice on the correct flowers to give during a Russian wedding ceremony.

A video aimed at Chinese tourists visiting Moscow. Russia Travel / YouTube

The number of Chinese tourists in Russia continues to rise, with many government tourist attractions and high-end department stores working to accommodate the new wave of visitors. More than 1.3 million Chinese tourists visited Russia in 2015, according to the Federal Tourism Agency — a 64 percent increase from 2014.

