Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow is urging Chinese tourists not to try and touch or hug Russian children when visiting the capital.

The embassy included the advice in a special six-part video series, informing Chinese tourists about Russian traditions and etiquette.

Other helpful tips include asking Chinese tourists not to climb on trees or monuments, not to speak loudly while on the Moscow metro, and to queue correctly in shops and restaurants.

It also prepares vital advice on the correct flowers to give during a Russian wedding ceremony.