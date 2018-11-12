News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 12 2018 - 14:11

Chinese-Style Social Credit System Is a 'Threat' to Russia, Deputy PM Says

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia is not currently devising a Chinese-style system to rate its citizens based on desirable or undesirable behavior, a senior government official has said.

China’s Social Credit System rates the trustworthiness of citizens based on an individual score determined by credit history, personal characteristics, behavior and interpersonal relationships. Individuals with low scores are reportedly punished with slower internet speeds and travel restrictions.

Read More
80% of Russians Will Have State-Gathered 'Digital Profiles' by 2025, Official Says

“I believe that this is a fairly obvious threat, but… we’ll manage to avoid it,” the Moskva news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov as saying Saturday.

Akimov made the comments at an annual gathering on future tech organized by the Sberbank state lender, where he assured the audience that “the government is not currently discussing these issues; they’re not on the agenda.”

“Scoring a person’s political and social behavior, as well as assessing its success or failure —  there are currently no such projects,” he was quoted as saying.

The head of IT at Russia’s Pension Fund recently estimated that 80 percent of the population will have state-gathered “digital profiles” by 2025, a plan that observers say resembles China’s scoring system.

The profiles will reportedly track a student’s academic successes and failures, which will be passed on to their future employers. This so-called “personal development trajectory” is part of the Russian government’s $53-billion Digital Economy Program designed to help roll out digital technologies nationwide by 2024.

Latest news

Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards
News
Nov. 13 2018
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter