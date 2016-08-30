Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

A suicide bomber has attacked the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in a suspected terrorist attack, the Kyrgyz government has confirmed.



A car packed with explosives was driven into the gates of the Chinese embassy at 10 A.M. on Tuesday morning, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said. The force of the resulting explosion shattered windows in surrounding buildings, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The driver of the car was killed, while three Kyrgyz security guards were injured, a spokesperson for the country’s prime minister told RIA Novosti. No Chinese diplomats were hurt in the attack, he said.

The Kyrgyz government is now meeting with security services to discuss national security during the country's Independence Day celebrations on Aug.31, the government’s press office said in a statement. This year will mark 25 years of the country's independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.



