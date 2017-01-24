China Moves Nuclear Missiles to Russian Border

China has deployed Dongfeng-41 nuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles to the Heilongjiang province bordering with Russia, Chinese media has reported.



After photographs and videos of the missiles in transit to the province appeared on the Chinese internet, the Global Times newspaper confirmed the reports Tuesday.

"Based on the information from analysts, the photo was taken in the Heilongjiang province," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper also suggested that the redeployment of the missiles may be a reaction to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is known for his criticism of China.

"The U.S. has not shown due respect to the armed forces of the People's Republic of China," the paper noted.